Cast
Luc Walpoth
Quinceañera Party Goer
Robert Ramirez
Quinceanerita's Father
Candice Heiden
Roller Girl
Wendy Hammers
Stranger on the Bench
Crystal Roseborough
Roller Girl
Guillaume Fesquet
Quinceañera Party Goer
Yvonne Graham
Quinceanerita's Mother
Cast and Crew
Director
Sophie Galibert
Writer
Arthur Cohen, Sophie Galibert, Anne-Claire Jaulin
Composer
Clementine Charuel
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 16 minutes
Production year
2022
Online premiere
21 April 2023
World premiere
13 June 2022
Production
Cherry Film, Manny Films, Monday Pictures