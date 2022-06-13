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Poster of Cherry
6.9
Cherry - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Cherry
6.9

Cherry

, 2022
Cherry
USA / Comedy, Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Cherry
6.9
Cherry - Trailer
Cherry  Trailer

Synopsis

A driftless young woman discovers she's 11 weeks pregnant and has only 24 hours to make a consequential decision. This charming and meditative film examines how softly life moves, even in our most urgent moments.

Cast

Hannah Alline
Hannah Alline
Anna
Luc Walpoth
Quinceañera Party Goer
Angela Nicholas
Carla
Robert Ramirez
Quinceanerita's Father
Alex Trewhitt
Cherry
Candice Heiden
Roller Girl
Wendy Hammers
Stranger on the Bench
Alice Bang
Jess
Crystal Roseborough
Roller Girl
Guillaume Fesquet
Quinceañera Party Goer
Yvonne Graham
Quinceanerita's Mother
Joe Sachem
Roger
Director Sophie Galibert
Writer Arthur Cohen, Sophie Galibert, Anne-Claire Jaulin
Composer Clementine Charuel
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 16 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 21 April 2023
World premiere 13 June 2022
Production Cherry Film, Manny Films, Monday Pictures
Also known as
Cherry

Film rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
5.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 22 July 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Cherry - Trailer
Cherry Trailer
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