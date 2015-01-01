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6.3
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Games on the Battlefield
6.3
Games on the Battlefield
, 2015
Games on the Battlefield
USA / Documentary / 18+
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6.3
Synopsis
Built on archive footage - much of it previously unseen - this film reveals one of the most unexpected legacies of the First World War -- popular participation in sports, once the realm of ...
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Cast
Kester Lovelace
Narrator
Nicolas Medad
Narrator
Director
Anne Bettenfeld
,
Christophe Duchiron
Writer
Michel Merckel
,
Anne Bettenfeld
,
Christophe Duchiron
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
54 minutes
Production year
2015
Online premiere
1 January 2015
World premiere
1 January 2015
Production
MFP, Établissement de Communication et de Production Audiovisuelle de la Défense (ECPAD), Gaumont-Pathe Archives
Also known as
Games on the Battlefield, A háború játékai, Games on the Battlefield: How World War I Invented Sports
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Film rating
6.3
Rate
10
votes
6.1
IMDb
Updated 10 March 2023
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Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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