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Poster of Games on the Battlefield
6.3
Kinoafisha Films Games on the Battlefield
6.3

Games on the Battlefield

, 2015
Games on the Battlefield
USA / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Games on the Battlefield
6.3

Synopsis

Built on archive footage - much of it previously unseen - this film reveals one of the most unexpected legacies of the First World War -- popular participation in sports, once the realm of ...

Cast

Kester Lovelace
Narrator
Nicolas Medad
Narrator
Director Anne Bettenfeld, Christophe Duchiron
Writer Michel Merckel, Anne Bettenfeld, Christophe Duchiron
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 54 minutes
Production year 2015
Online premiere 1 January 2015
World premiere 1 January 2015
Production MFP, Établissement de Communication et de Production Audiovisuelle de la Défense (ECPAD), Gaumont-Pathe Archives
Also known as
Games on the Battlefield, A háború játékai, Games on the Battlefield: How World War I Invented Sports

Film rating

6.3
Rate 10 votes
6.1 IMDb
Updated 10 March 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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