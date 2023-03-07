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8.3
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Tsiolkovsky's Worlds of Miracle
8.3
Tsiolkovsky's Worlds of Miracle
, 2011
Udivitelnye miry Tsiolkovskogo
Ukraine / Biography, Documentary / 18+
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Synopsis
"Tsiolkovsky's Worlds of Miracle" - currently a highly popular genre of docudrama, giving an account of Konstantin Tsiolkovsky's life and work. A man ahead of his time, pioneering research ...
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Cast
Oleg Stalchuk
Konstantin Tsiolkovsky
Director
Igor Gritsik
Writer
Oleg Gershkovich
,
Oksana Maidanskaya
Composer
Boris Kukoba
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Ukraine
Runtime
44 minutes
Production year
2011
Production
Film.ua, Signal Red
Also known as
Udivitelnye miry Tsiolkovskogo, The Amazing Worlds of Tsiolkovsky, Tsiolkovsky's Worlds of Miracle, Удивительные миры Циолковского
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Film rating
8.3
Rate
10
votes
8.1
IMDb
Updated 7 March 2023
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