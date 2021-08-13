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Poster of Charming the Hearts of Men
6.3
Kinoafisha Films Charming the Hearts of Men
6.3

Charming the Hearts of Men

, 2021
Charming the Hearts of Men
USA / Drama, History, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Charming the Hearts of Men
6.3

Synopsis

A romantic drama set during the politically charged early 60s where a sophisticated woman returns to her Southern home town and discovers her options are limited yet discrimination is plentiful. With the help of a Congressional ally, she inspires historic legislation which allows opportunities and protections never before afforded to women.

Cast

Anna Friel
Anna Friel
Grace Gordon
Kelsey Grammer
Kelsey Grammer
Congressman
Starletta DuPois
Mattie
Pauline Dyer
Jubilee
Aml Ameen
Aml Ameen
Walter
Sean Astin
Sean Astin
George
Henry G. Sanders
Abel
Curtis Hamilton
Andrew
Tina Ivlev
Tina Ivlev
Ruth
Hendrix Yancey
Angelina
Director S.E. DeRose
Writer S.E. DeRose
Composer Mark Orton
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 47 minutes
Production year 2021
Online premiere 13 August 2021
World premiere 13 August 2021
Release date
13 August 2021 Sweden 15
Production High Hopes Productions, Talent One
Also known as
Charming the Hearts of Men, Uma Doce Revolução, Charmant, ledig, sucht ..., En un mundo de hombres, Erkeklerin Kalbini Çalmak, Ladies Day, Pot do moških src, Κερδίζοντας τις καρδιές των ανδρών, Очаровывая мужские сердца, 차밍 더 하츠 오브 맨

Film rating

6.3
Rate 10 votes
6.3 IMDb
Updated 7 March 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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