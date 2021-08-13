A romantic drama set during the politically charged early 60s where a sophisticated woman returns to her Southern home town and discovers her options are limited yet discrimination is plentiful. With the help of a Congressional ally, she inspires historic legislation which allows opportunities and protections never before afforded to women.
Charming the Hearts of Men, Uma Doce Revolução, Charmant, ledig, sucht ..., En un mundo de hombres, Erkeklerin Kalbini Çalmak, Ladies Day, Pot do moških src, Κερδίζοντας τις καρδιές των ανδρών, Очаровывая мужские сердца, 차밍 더 하츠 오브 맨
Film rating
6.3
Rate10 votes
6.3IMDb
Updated 7 March 2023
Stills
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.