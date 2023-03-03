Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Квесты
7.2
Kinoafisha
Films
Chhakka Panja 4
7.2
Chhakka Panja 4
, 2023
Chhakka Panja 4
Nepal / Comedy / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
7.2
Synopsis
Chhakka Panja 4 is a comedy-drama movie starring Deepak Raj Giri, Deepa Shree Niroula, Nirmal Sharma, Buddhi Tamang, Raj Acharya, Bedana Rai, Sushma Niraula and directed by Hemraj B.C.
Expand
Cast
Deepak Raj Giri
Buddhi Tamang
Dipaa Shree Niroula
Kedar Ghimire
Benisha Hamal
Nirmal Sharma
Raj Acharya
Neer Bikram Shah
Malina Joshi
Prem Pandey
Politicians
Director
Hem Raj BC
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Nepal
Runtime
2 hours 32 minutes
Production year
2023
World premiere
3 March 2023
Release date
3 March 2023
Nepal
9 March 2023
UAE
18TC
Worldwide Gross
$52,515
Production
Aama Saraswati Movies
Also known as
Chhakka Panja 4, Chhaka Panja 4
More
Film rating
7.2
Rate
11
votes
6.7
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Updated 9 July 2025
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
2026, Russia, Sci-Fi, Adventure
Sacrifice
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Action
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Motor City
2025, USA, Action, Crime, Drama
Deep Water
2026, USA / Spain, Action, Horror, Thriller
Moshenniki
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree