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Poster of Chhakka Panja 4
7.2
Kinoafisha Films Chhakka Panja 4
7.2

Chhakka Panja 4

, 2023
Chhakka Panja 4
Nepal / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Chhakka Panja 4
7.2

Synopsis

Chhakka Panja 4 is a comedy-drama movie starring Deepak Raj Giri, Deepa Shree Niroula, Nirmal Sharma, Buddhi Tamang, Raj Acharya, Bedana Rai, Sushma Niraula and directed by Hemraj B.C.

Cast

Deepak Raj Giri
Buddhi Tamang
Dipaa Shree Niroula
Kedar Ghimire
Benisha Hamal
Nirmal Sharma
Raj Acharya
Neer Bikram Shah
Malina Joshi
Prem Pandey
Politicians
Director Hem Raj BC
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Nepal
Runtime 2 hours 32 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 3 March 2023
Release date
3 March 2023 Nepal
9 March 2023 UAE 18TC
Worldwide Gross $52,515
Production Aama Saraswati Movies
Also known as
Chhakka Panja 4, Chhaka Panja 4

Film rating

7.2
Rate 11 votes
6.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 9 July 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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