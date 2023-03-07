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The Woodstock Bus
6.5
The Woodstock Bus
, 2019
The Woodstock Bus
Canada / Documentary / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.5
Synopsis
Where's the Woodstock Bus now? A journey into "Finding The Light". Enjoy traveling into a world of art and humor restoring a timeless vehicle.
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Cast
John Wesley Chisholm
host
John Wesley Chisholm
host
Director
John Wesley Chisholm
Writer
John Wesley Chisholm
Composer
John Wesley Chisholm
,
David Christensen
,
Bob Daly
,
Bob Grimm
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Canada
Runtime
1 hour 19 minutes
Production year
2019
Budget
300,000 CAD
Production
Arcadia Entertainment
Also known as
The Woodstock Bus
More
Film rating
6.5
Rate
10
votes
6.5
IMDb
Updated 7 March 2023
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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