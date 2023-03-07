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Poster of The Woodstock Bus
6.5
Kinoafisha Films The Woodstock Bus
6.5

The Woodstock Bus

, 2019
The Woodstock Bus
Canada / Documentary / 18+
Poster of The Woodstock Bus
6.5

Synopsis

Where's the Woodstock Bus now? A journey into "Finding The Light". Enjoy traveling into a world of art and humor restoring a timeless vehicle.

Cast

John Wesley Chisholm
host
John Wesley Chisholm
host
Director John Wesley Chisholm
Writer John Wesley Chisholm
Composer John Wesley Chisholm, David Christensen, Bob Daly, Bob Grimm
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Canada
Runtime 1 hour 19 minutes
Production year 2019
Budget 300,000 CAD
Production Arcadia Entertainment
Also known as
The Woodstock Bus

Film rating

6.5
Rate 10 votes
6.5 IMDb
Updated 7 March 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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