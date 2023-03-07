In this story of friendship and reproductive rights, 14 years in the relationship between two very dissimilar women are chronicled. Pauline is a middle-class city girl, at odds with her very conventional family. Suzanne is several years older, a country girl with two illegitimate children and another (whom she cannot support) on the way. Pauline loans Suzanne money for an abortion. At this point, the two separate and communicate mainly through postcards. Some years later, they meet at an abortion rally, and they have many adventures and stories to share with one another.
ProductionCiné-tamaris, INLC, Institut National de l'Audiovisuel (INA)
Also known as
L'une chante, l'autre pas, One Sings, the Other Doesn't, Uma Canta, a Outra Não, Una canta, la otra no, Az egyik énekel, a másik nem, De ene zingt, de ander niet, Den ene synger, Die eine singt, die andere nicht, Ena poje, druga ne, Jedna śpiewa, druga nie, Jedna Zpívá, Druhá Ne, Onni on olla nainen, Sjunger, sjunger ej, Una canta, otra no, Η μια τραγουδάει, η άλλη όχι, Одна поет, другая нет, 歌う女・歌わない女, Biri Şarkı Söylüyor, Diğeri Söylemiyor, 노래하는 여자, 노래하지 않는 여자
Film rating
7.4
Rate10 votes
7.4IMDb
Updated 7 March 2023
Stills
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.