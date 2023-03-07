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Poster of One Sings, the Other Doesn't
7.4
Kinoafisha Films One Sings, the Other Doesn't
7.4

One Sings, the Other Doesn't

, 1977
L'une chante l'autre pas
France, USSR / Drama, History / 18+
Poster of One Sings, the Other Doesn't
7.4

Synopsis

In this story of friendship and reproductive rights, 14 years in the relationship between two very dissimilar women are chronicled. Pauline is a middle-class city girl, at odds with her very conventional family. Suzanne is several years older, a country girl with two illegitimate children and another (whom she cannot support) on the way. Pauline loans Suzanne money for an abortion. At this point, the two separate and communicate mainly through postcards. Some years later, they meet at an abortion rally, and they have many adventures and stories to share with one another.

Cast

Valérie Mairesse
Pauline alias Pomme
Thérèse Liotard
Suzanne Galibier - puis Aubanel
Robert Dadiès
Jérôme
Mona Mairesse
La mère de Pomme
Robert Dadiès
Jérôme
Francis Lemaire
Le père de Pomme
François Courbin
Mathieu - 9 mois
Ali Rafie
Darius
Gisèle Halimi
Gisèle Halimi
Salomé Wimille
Marie - 3 ans
Nicole Clément
La prof de philo
Salomé Wimille
Marie - 3 ans
Director Agnès Varda
Writer Agnès Varda
Composer François Wertheimer
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / USSR
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 1977
Online premiere 1 September 2021
World premiere 18 September 1977
Release date
2 May 1978 Denmark
21 April 1978 Finland
4 July 2018 France
3 August 2018 Great Britain
19 January 1980 Hungary 16
27 January 1979 Japan
13 October 1978 Netherlands
Worldwide Gross $19,919
Production Ciné-tamaris, INLC, Institut National de l'Audiovisuel (INA)
Also known as
L'une chante, l'autre pas, One Sings, the Other Doesn't, Uma Canta, a Outra Não, Una canta, la otra no, Az egyik énekel, a másik nem, De ene zingt, de ander niet, Den ene synger, Die eine singt, die andere nicht, Ena poje, druga ne, Jedna śpiewa, druga nie, Jedna Zpívá, Druhá Ne, Onni on olla nainen, Sjunger, sjunger ej, Una canta, otra no, Η μια τραγουδάει, η άλλη όχι, Одна поет, другая нет, 歌う女・歌わない女, Biri Şarkı Söylüyor, Diğeri Söylemiyor, 노래하는 여자, 노래하지 않는 여자

Film rating

7.4
Rate 10 votes
7.4 IMDb
Updated 7 March 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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