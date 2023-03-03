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5.4
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Pakalum Paathiravum
5.4
Pakalum Paathiravum
, 2023
Pakalum Paathiravum
India / Action, Family, Thriller / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
5.4
Synopsis
Vareeth & family resides in a Maoist infested forest area. The struggle to repay the loan forces them to plan the murder of their uninvited guest one mysterious night. Will they be able to face the inevitable consequences of this?
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Cast
Kunchacko Boban
Michael Vareeth
Rajisha Vijayan
Mercy Vareeth
Seetha
Mariya Vareeth
Jagadish
Guru Somasundaram
Janakiraman
Manoj K.U.
Vareeth
Gokulam Gopalan
Priest
Ullas Pandalam
Tamizh
Maniyan
Bibin George
Director
Ajai Vasudev
Writer
Nishad K. Koya
,
Dayal Padmanabhan
Composer
Stephen Devassy
,
Kedar
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 0 minute
Production year
2023
World premiere
3 March 2023
Release date
3 March 2023
India
UA
3 March 2023
UAE
18TC
Worldwide Gross
$8,637
Production
Gokulam Gopalan Productions, Sree Gokulam Movies
Also known as
Pakalum Paathiravum, Untitled Kunchako Boban Film
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Film rating
5.4
Rate
12
votes
3.6
IMDb
Updated 27 February 2023
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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