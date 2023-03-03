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Poster of Pakalum Paathiravum
5.4
Kinoafisha Films Pakalum Paathiravum
5.4

Pakalum Paathiravum

, 2023
Pakalum Paathiravum
India / Action, Family, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Pakalum Paathiravum
5.4

Synopsis

Vareeth & family resides in a Maoist infested forest area. The struggle to repay the loan forces them to plan the murder of their uninvited guest one mysterious night. Will they be able to face the inevitable consequences of this?

Cast

Kunchacko Boban
Michael Vareeth
Rajisha Vijayan
Mercy Vareeth
Seetha
Mariya Vareeth
Jagadish
Guru Somasundaram
Janakiraman
Manoj K.U.
Vareeth
Gokulam Gopalan
Priest
Ullas Pandalam
Tamizh
Maniyan
Bibin George
Director Ajai Vasudev
Writer Nishad K. Koya, Dayal Padmanabhan
Composer Stephen Devassy, Kedar
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 2023
World premiere 3 March 2023
Release date
3 March 2023 India UA
3 March 2023 UAE 18TC
Worldwide Gross $8,637
Production Gokulam Gopalan Productions, Sree Gokulam Movies
Also known as
Pakalum Paathiravum, Untitled Kunchako Boban Film

Film rating

5.4
Rate 12 votes
3.6 IMDb
Updated 27 February 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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