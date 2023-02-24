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Poster of Oh My Darling
3.9
Kinoafisha Films Oh My Darling
3.9

Oh My Darling

, 2023
Oh My Darling
India / Romantic / 18+
Poster of Oh My Darling
3.9

Synopsis

Love has many faces, but Joel and Jenny love with earnestness, but when their love is tested in the fire of adversity, it has to overcome that. When reality is not what it appears to be, can love survive?

Cast

Johny Antony
George
Melvin G. Babu
Joyal
Dain Davis
Vineeth
Shaju K.S.
Fukru Krishnajeev
Arun
Lena
Saali
Archana Menon
Mukesh
John
Manjusree Nair
Nandu
Jacob
Director Alfred D' Samuel
Writer Jineesh K. Joy
Composer Shaan Rahman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 24 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 24 February 2023
Release date
24 February 2023 India UA
2 March 2023 UAE 18TC
Worldwide Gross $8,024
Production Ash Tree Ventures
Also known as
Oh My Darling

Film rating

3.9
Rate 10 votes
4.3 IMDb
Updated 7 March 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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