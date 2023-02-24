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3.9
Kinoafisha
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Oh My Darling
3.9
Oh My Darling
, 2023
Oh My Darling
India / Romantic / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
3.9
Synopsis
Love has many faces, but Joel and Jenny love with earnestness, but when their love is tested in the fire of adversity, it has to overcome that. When reality is not what it appears to be, can love survive?
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Cast
Johny Antony
George
Melvin G. Babu
Joyal
Dain Davis
Vineeth
Shaju K.S.
Fukru Krishnajeev
Arun
Lena
Saali
Archana Menon
Mukesh
John
Manjusree Nair
Nandu
Jacob
Director
Alfred D' Samuel
Writer
Jineesh K. Joy
Composer
Shaan Rahman
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 24 minutes
Production year
2023
World premiere
24 February 2023
Release date
24 February 2023
India
UA
2 March 2023
UAE
18TC
Worldwide Gross
$8,024
Production
Ash Tree Ventures
Also known as
Oh My Darling
More
Film rating
3.9
Rate
10
votes
4.3
IMDb
Updated 7 March 2023
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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