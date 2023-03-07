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6.1
Kinoafisha
Films
Boba i slon
6.1
Boba i slon
, 1972
Boba i slon
USSR / Family / 18+
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6.1
Synopsis
Where baobabs reached the slope, pink elephant lived in the meadow. But in the overcast day at the zoo he became an ordinary gray elephant. But soon the sun will bring the dawn and painted skin in pink color.
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Cast
Irina Kuberskaya
Boba's Mother
Denis Kucher
Boba
Arina Arakelova
Marina
Gely Sysoyev
Zookeeper
Georgiy Shtil
Zoo Director
Yury Solovyov
Tank Captain
Boris Arakelov
Police Lieutenant
Yelena Anderegg
Boba's Grandmother
Liliya Gurova
Oleg Khromenkov
Dump Truck Driver
Director
Avgust Baltrušaitis
Writer
Viktor Golyavkin
Composer
Stanislav Pozhlakov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 3 minutes
Production year
1972
World premiere
1 January 1972
Release date
1 January 1972
USSR
Production
Lenfilm Studio
Also known as
Boba i slon, Boba ja elevant, Боба и слон
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Film rating
6.1
Rate
10
votes
6
IMDb
Updated 7 March 2023
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Showtimes
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