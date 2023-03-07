Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Boba i slon
6.1
Kinoafisha Films Boba i slon
6.1

Boba i slon

, 1972
Boba i slon
USSR / Family / 18+
Poster of Boba i slon
6.1

Synopsis

Where baobabs reached the slope, pink elephant lived in the meadow. But in the overcast day at the zoo he became an ordinary gray elephant. But soon the sun will bring the dawn and painted skin in pink color.

Cast

Irina Kuberskaya
Boba's Mother
Denis Kucher
Boba
Arina Arakelova
Marina
Gely Sysoyev
Gely Sysoyev
Zookeeper
Georgiy Shtil
Georgiy Shtil
Zoo Director
Yury Solovyov
Tank Captain
Boris Arakelov
Police Lieutenant
Yelena Anderegg
Boba's Grandmother
Liliya Gurova
Oleg Khromenkov
Dump Truck Driver
Director Avgust Baltrušaitis
Writer Viktor Golyavkin
Composer Stanislav Pozhlakov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 3 minutes
Production year 1972
World premiere 1 January 1972
Release date
1 January 1972 USSR
Production Lenfilm Studio
Also known as
Boba i slon, Boba ja elevant, Боба и слон

Film rating

6.1
Rate 10 votes
6 IMDb
Updated 7 March 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Moonzy the Movie
Moonzy the Movie
2026, Russia, Animation, Children's, Family
Mutiny
Mutiny
2026, USA, Action, Thriller, Crime
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
2026, Russia, Sci-Fi, Adventure
Moana
Moana
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Family
Sacrifice
Sacrifice
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Action
Almaz «Serdce Persii»
Almaz «Serdce Persii»
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family, Adventure, Crime
Hive
Hive
2026, Canada, Horror, Detective, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more