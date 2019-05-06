Menu
Poster of Scarlet Sails: A New Story
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Scarlet Sails: A New Story

Scarlet Sails: A New Story

Алые паруса: Новая история 18+
Synopsis

Asel works as a pharmacist, and her life is quite ordinary. But she believes that miracles happen to everyone, you just have to wait for the moment. And with the light hand of her friend, it comes: Asel goes to the big city for a real ball. There, the man of her dreams, whom she met on the Internet, is waiting for her, and it seems that everything is starting to take shape like in a fairy tale. But in any fairy tale there is an evil witch…

Country Kazakhstan
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 2019
World premiere 6 May 2019
Release date
6 May 2019 Russia 12+
Production Dosmedia
Also known as
Alye parusa: Novaya istoriya, Scarlet Sails: A New Story, Алые паруса: Новая история
Director
Yuri Tsai
Cast
Yuliya Margulis
Sanzhar Madi
Sanzhar Madi
Bibigul Suyunshalina
Bibigul Suyunshalina
Vasiliy Urievskiy
Diana Khollovey
Cast and Crew

Stills
