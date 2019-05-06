Film Reviews
Asel works as a pharmacist, and her life is quite ordinary. But she believes that miracles happen to everyone, you just have to wait for the moment. And with the light hand of her friend, it comes: Asel goes to the big city for a real ball. There, the man of her dreams, whom she met on the Internet, is waiting for her, and it seems that everything is starting to take shape like in a fairy tale. But in any fairy tale there is an evil witch…
|6 May 2019
|Russia
|12+