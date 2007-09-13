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Poster of New York City Serenade
5.1
Kinoafisha Films New York City Serenade
5.1

New York City Serenade

, 2007
New York City Serenade
USA / Comedy, Drama / 18+
Poster of New York City Serenade
5.1

Synopsis

Two down on their luck childhood friends struggle to figure out their lives. Ray a drummer in a rock and roll band, and Owen an aspiring film maker spend most of their time working menial jobs and drinking. When Owen's fiancé Lynn breaks off their engagement he finds himself spiraling, and allows Ray to come along with him to a two bit film festival he has been invited to in Kansas. There Owen makes several attempts to patch up his relationship, while Ray scams them into a deluxe suite at the local Four Seasons hotel by posing as Wally Shawn's son (who happens to be receiving a lifetime achievement award) and generally causes a major ruckus. By the end, Owen decides to make some changes in their relationship and in his life.

Cast

Freddie Prinze Jr.
Freddie Prinze Jr.
Owen
Chris Klein
Ray
Jamie-Lynn Sigler
Jamie-Lynn Sigler
Lynn
Ben Schwartz
Ben Schwartz
Russ
Chris DeBlasio
Ben
Jeff Skowron
Matt
Todd Barry
Todd Barry
Smark
Kate Bayley
Condiments Girl
Emma Bell
Emma Bell
Lindsay
Alexander Chaplin
Terry
Director Frank Whaley
Writer Frank Whaley
Composer Ed Harcourt
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 43 minutes
Production year 2007
Online premiere 22 October 2010
World premiere 13 September 2007
Release date
13 September 2007 Canada
15 August 2008 Great Britain
9 March 2009 USA R
MPAA R
Budget $1,800,000
Worldwide Gross $2,509
Production IKM Productions
Also known as
New York City Serenade, Apaixonados em Nova York, New York-i szerenád, NYC Serenade, Serenadă la New York

Film rating

5.1
Rate 10 votes
5.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 16 February 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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