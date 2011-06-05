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The Great Fight
3.8
The Great Fight
, 2011
The Great Fight
USA / Action, Drama / 18+
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3.8
Synopsis
A disgraced police man is sent to work security at a local high school and ends up training an autistic boy with talents for mixed martial arts.
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Cast
Martin Kove
John Cooper
Robert Loggia
Dr. Salvatore Reno
Charles Durning
Judge Frier
Joyce DeWitt
Randi Toney
Jack Mulcahy
Al Ryan
Thomas G. Waites
Chief Bocchino
Tonye Patano
Sandra Chilton
Greg Nutcher
Detective Durlo
Angela Little
Jill Tantino
Eric Etebari
Zane Carroll
Erika Dawn Smith
Director
Sherri Kauk
Writer
Ken Del Vecchio
Composer
Kenneth Lampl
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 21 minutes
Production year
2011
World premiere
5 June 2011
Release date
13 August 2013
Germany
16
MPAA
R
Budget
$2,000,000
Production
Justice for All Productions
Also known as
The Great Fight, Suur võitlus
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Film rating
3.8
Rate
10
votes
4
IMDb
Updated 22 August 2026
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