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Poster of The Great Fight
3.8
Kinoafisha Films The Great Fight
3.8

The Great Fight

, 2011
The Great Fight
USA / Action, Drama / 18+
Poster of The Great Fight
3.8

Synopsis

A disgraced police man is sent to work security at a local high school and ends up training an autistic boy with talents for mixed martial arts.

Cast

Martin Kove
John Cooper
Robert Loggia
Robert Loggia
Dr. Salvatore Reno
Charles Durning
Judge Frier
Joyce DeWitt
Randi Toney
Jack Mulcahy
Al Ryan
Thomas G. Waites
Chief Bocchino
Tonye Patano
Tonye Patano
Sandra Chilton
Greg Nutcher
Detective Durlo
Angela Little
Jill Tantino
Eric Etebari
Eric Etebari
Zane Carroll
Erika Dawn Smith
Director Sherri Kauk
Writer Ken Del Vecchio
Composer Kenneth Lampl
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 21 minutes
Production year 2011
World premiere 5 June 2011
Release date
13 August 2013 Germany 16
MPAA R
Budget $2,000,000
Production Justice for All Productions
Also known as
The Great Fight, Suur võitlus

Film rating

3.8
Rate 10 votes
4 IMDb
Updated 22 August 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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