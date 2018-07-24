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4.1
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Penguin Rescue
4.1
Penguin Rescue
, 2018
Penguin Rescue
USA / Animation / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
4.1
Synopsis
When intergalactic space explorers get assigned their first mission, they must travel to a distant planet named Earth to save a little penguin that is stranded on a collapsing ice shelf.
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Cast
Kj Schrock
Penguin 3
Sarah Taylor
Cup-K
Angie Mcpherson
Narrator
Writer
Evan Tramel
,
BC Fourteen
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 10 minutes
Production year
2018
Online premiere
24 July 2018
World premiere
24 July 2018
Release date
23 August 2019
Turkey
Budget
$6,000
Worldwide Gross
$14,892
Production
WOWNow Entertainment
Also known as
Penguin Rescue, Renkli Penguenler
More
Cartoon rating
4.1
Rate
10
votes
4
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films
Updated 13 February 2023
Stills
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