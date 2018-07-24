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Poster of Penguin Rescue
4.1
Kinoafisha Films Penguin Rescue
4.1

Penguin Rescue

, 2018
Penguin Rescue
USA / Animation / 18+
Poster of Penguin Rescue
4.1

Synopsis

When intergalactic space explorers get assigned their first mission, they must travel to a distant planet named Earth to save a little penguin that is stranded on a collapsing ice shelf.

Cast

Kj Schrock
Penguin 3
Sarah Taylor
Cup-K
Angie Mcpherson
Narrator
Writer Evan Tramel, BC Fourteen
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 10 minutes
Production year 2018
Online premiere 24 July 2018
World premiere 24 July 2018
Release date
23 August 2019 Turkey
Budget $6,000
Worldwide Gross $14,892
Production WOWNow Entertainment
Also known as
Penguin Rescue, Renkli Penguenler

Cartoon rating

4.1
Rate 10 votes
4 IMDb
Place in the rating
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