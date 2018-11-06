Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Квесты
3.8
Kinoafisha
Films
A Frozen Christmas 3
3.8
A Frozen Christmas 3
, 2018
A Frozen Christmas 3
USA / Animation, Musical / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
3.8
Synopsis
A Frozen Christmas 3: Party Time! will entertain kids with classic Christmas songs and delightful holiday music. Sing and dance to your favorite Christmas tunes!
Expand
Cast
Jim Call
Alfred Hill
Stephanie Magee
Director
Pippa Seymour
Writer
Denise Schooler
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 10 minutes
Production year
2018
Online premiere
6 November 2018
World premiere
6 November 2018
Also known as
A Frozen Christmas 3, A Frozen Christmas 3: Party Time!
More
Cartoon rating
3.8
Rate
10
votes
3.9
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films
Updated 13 February 2023
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Sacrifice
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Action
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
2026, Russia, Sci-Fi, Adventure
Motor City
2025, USA, Action, Crime, Drama
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Deep Water
2026, USA / Spain, Action, Horror, Thriller
Moshenniki
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Parallel Tales
2026, France / Belgium / Italy / USA / Saudi Arabia, Crime, Drama, Detective
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree