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Poster of A Frozen Christmas 3
3.8
Kinoafisha Films A Frozen Christmas 3
3.8

A Frozen Christmas 3

, 2018
A Frozen Christmas 3
USA / Animation, Musical / 18+
Poster of A Frozen Christmas 3
3.8

Synopsis

A Frozen Christmas 3: Party Time! will entertain kids with classic Christmas songs and delightful holiday music. Sing and dance to your favorite Christmas tunes!

Cast

Jim Call
Alfred Hill
Stephanie Magee
Director Pippa Seymour
Writer Denise Schooler
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 10 minutes
Production year 2018
Online premiere 6 November 2018
World premiere 6 November 2018
Also known as
A Frozen Christmas 3, A Frozen Christmas 3: Party Time!

Cartoon rating

3.8
Rate 10 votes
3.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
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