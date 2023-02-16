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Poster of Momo in Dubai
8.1
Kinoafisha Films Momo in Dubai
8.1

Momo in Dubai

, 2023
Momo in Dubai
India / Comedy, Drama, Family / 18+
Poster of Momo in Dubai
8.1

Synopsis

A lower middle class family, where the man, despite his financial hardships, brings his wife and children to live with him in the UAE. It looks at their struggles, but is a mix of poignant and happy moments.

Cast

Johny Antony
Albert Gayo
Guest Father
Aneesh Menon
Father
Najin
Elder son
Vijayakrishnan A.B.
Anukuttan
Hareesh Kanaran
Ada Panday
Philanthropist
Arafa Rahman
Daughter
Anu Sithara
Mother
Aju Varghese
Saifuddeen Vtr
Jithin
Director Ameen Aslam
Writer Ashif Kakkodi, Zakariya
Composer Jassie Gift, Gafoor M. Khayam
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 1 hour 43 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 16 February 2023
Release date
16 February 2023 UAE 18TC
Worldwide Gross $5,245
Production Cross Border Camera, Imagin Cinemas
Also known as
Momo in Dubai

Film rating

8.1
Rate 10 votes
6.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 26 July 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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