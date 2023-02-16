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8.1
Kinoafisha
Films
Momo in Dubai
8.1
Momo in Dubai
, 2023
Momo in Dubai
India / Comedy, Drama, Family / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Quotes
8.1
Synopsis
A lower middle class family, where the man, despite his financial hardships, brings his wife and children to live with him in the UAE. It looks at their struggles, but is a mix of poignant and happy moments.
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Cast
Johny Antony
Albert Gayo
Guest Father
Aneesh Menon
Father
Najin
Elder son
Vijayakrishnan A.B.
Anukuttan
Hareesh Kanaran
Ada Panday
Philanthropist
Arafa Rahman
Daughter
Anu Sithara
Mother
Aju Varghese
Saifuddeen Vtr
Jithin
Director
Ameen Aslam
Writer
Ashif Kakkodi
,
Zakariya
Composer
Jassie Gift
,
Gafoor M. Khayam
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
1 hour 43 minutes
Production year
2023
World premiere
16 February 2023
Release date
16 February 2023
UAE
18TC
Worldwide Gross
$5,245
Production
Cross Border Camera, Imagin Cinemas
Also known as
Momo in Dubai
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Film rating
8.1
Rate
10
votes
6.5
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Updated 26 July 2026
Quotes
Guest Father
"He is fine, all is well"
Showtimes
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