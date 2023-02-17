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Poster of Enkilum Chandrike
6.3
Kinoafisha Films Enkilum Chandrike
6.3

Enkilum Chandrike

, 2023
Enkilum Chandrike
India / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Enkilum Chandrike
6.3

Synopsis

An imaginary rural place called Koodanthonda, a club in that village and and a series of incidents that revolve around the marriage of the Chandrika.

Cast

Basil Joseph
Kiran
Suraj Venjaramoodu
Pavithran
Tanvi Ram
Sujina
Saiju Kurup
Abhi
Niranjana Anoop
Chandrika Raveendran
Abhiram Radhakrishnan
Bibeesh Balan N.
Maniyanpilla Raju
Shambu
Neeraj Madhav
Abhishek
Banumathi Payyanur
Rajesh Sharma
Ravindran
Director Adithyan Chadrashekar
Writer Adithyan Chadrashekar, Arjun Narayanan
Composer Ifthi
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 10 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 17 February 2023
Release date
17 February 2023 India U
17 February 2023 UAE 18TC
Worldwide Gross $24,911
Production Friday Film House
Also known as
Enkilum Chandrike

Film rating

6.3
Rate 10 votes
5.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 13 February 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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