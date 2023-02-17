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6.3
Kinoafisha
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Enkilum Chandrike
6.3
Enkilum Chandrike
, 2023
Enkilum Chandrike
India / Comedy / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.3
Synopsis
An imaginary rural place called Koodanthonda, a club in that village and and a series of incidents that revolve around the marriage of the Chandrika.
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Cast
Basil Joseph
Kiran
Suraj Venjaramoodu
Pavithran
Tanvi Ram
Sujina
Saiju Kurup
Abhi
Niranjana Anoop
Chandrika Raveendran
Abhiram Radhakrishnan
Bibeesh Balan N.
Maniyanpilla Raju
Shambu
Neeraj Madhav
Abhishek
Banumathi Payyanur
Rajesh Sharma
Ravindran
Director
Adithyan Chadrashekar
Writer
Adithyan Chadrashekar
,
Arjun Narayanan
Composer
Ifthi
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 10 minutes
Production year
2023
World premiere
17 February 2023
Release date
17 February 2023
India
U
17 February 2023
UAE
18TC
Worldwide Gross
$24,911
Production
Friday Film House
Also known as
Enkilum Chandrike
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Film rating
6.3
Rate
10
votes
5.6
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Updated 13 February 2023
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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