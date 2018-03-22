Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Between Waves
5.7
Kinoafisha Films Between Waves
5.7

Between Waves

, 2018
Between Waves
USA / Adventure, Comedy, Drama / 18+
Poster of Between Waves
5.7

Synopsis

When a best-selling author has a midlife crisis, he returns to his coastal hometown and embarks on a wild adventure in a desperate attempt to reclaim his youth.

Cast

Amy Jo Johnson
Sheri
Faust Checho
Rick Gray
Andy Ahrens
Dale
Benjamin J. Cain Jr.
Benjamin J. Cain Jr.
Cowboy
William Russ
Sonny
Nick Russo
Young Rick
Chase Stokes
Chase Stokes
Young Dale
Chris Copeland
Young Cowboy
Lilli Passero
Young Sheri
Isis Masoud
Bookstore Fan 1
Director Joe Herbert
Writer Robert Caso
Composer Michael Mollo
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2018
World premiere 22 March 2018
Release date
22 March 2018 USA
Production Caroline Street Productions, FSC Productions, In Between Days
Also known as
Between Waves

Film rating

5.7
Rate 10 votes
5.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 7 March 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Sacrifice
Sacrifice
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Action
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
2026, Russia, Sci-Fi, Adventure
Motor City
Motor City
2025, USA, Action, Crime, Drama
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Deep Water
Deep Water
2026, USA / Spain, Action, Horror, Thriller
Moshenniki
Moshenniki
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Parallel Tales
Parallel Tales
2026, France / Belgium / Italy / USA / Saudi Arabia, Crime, Drama, Detective
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more