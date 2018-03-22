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5.7
Kinoafisha
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Between Waves
5.7
Between Waves
, 2018
Between Waves
USA / Adventure, Comedy, Drama / 18+
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5.7
Synopsis
When a best-selling author has a midlife crisis, he returns to his coastal hometown and embarks on a wild adventure in a desperate attempt to reclaim his youth.
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Cast
Amy Jo Johnson
Sheri
Faust Checho
Rick Gray
Andy Ahrens
Dale
Benjamin J. Cain Jr.
Cowboy
William Russ
Sonny
Nick Russo
Young Rick
Chase Stokes
Young Dale
Chris Copeland
Young Cowboy
Lilli Passero
Young Sheri
Isis Masoud
Bookstore Fan 1
Director
Joe Herbert
Writer
Robert Caso
Composer
Michael Mollo
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2018
World premiere
22 March 2018
Release date
22 March 2018
USA
Production
Caroline Street Productions, FSC Productions, In Between Days
Also known as
Between Waves
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Film rating
5.7
Rate
10
votes
5.1
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Updated 7 March 2023
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Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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