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Poster of Жизнь в замедленной съемке
Kinoafisha Films Жизнь в замедленной съемке

Жизнь в замедленной съемке

, 2020
Жизнь в замедленной съемке
Germany / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Жизнь в замедленной съемке

Film details

Country Germany
Runtime 50 minutes
Production year 2020

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Updated 7 March 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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