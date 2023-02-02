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7.4
Kinoafisha Films Ana Le Habibi
7.4

Ana Le Habibi

, 2023
Ana Le Habibi
Saudi Arabia / Romantic / 18+
7.4

Synopsis

In a romantic story, Laila, who lives two love stories, and has a fear of being alone.

Cast

Karim Fahmi
Yasmine Raees
Bayoumi Fouad
Mohammed AL Sharnoby
Ahmed Hatim
Sawsan Badr
Director Hadi El Bagoury
Writer Mahmoud Zahran
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Saudi Arabia
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 2 February 2023
Release date
2 February 2023 UAE 18TC
Production ElSobky Film
Also known as
I am for my lover, أنا لحبيبي

Film rating

7.4
Rate 10 votes
6.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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