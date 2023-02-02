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7.4
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Ana Le Habibi
7.4
Ana Le Habibi
, 2023
Ana Le Habibi
Saudi Arabia / Romantic / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Filming locations
7.4
Synopsis
In a romantic story, Laila, who lives two love stories, and has a fear of being alone.
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Cast
Karim Fahmi
Yasmine Raees
Bayoumi Fouad
Mohammed AL Sharnoby
Ahmed Hatim
Sawsan Badr
Director
Hadi El Bagoury
Writer
Mahmoud Zahran
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Saudi Arabia
Runtime
1 hour 35 minutes
Production year
2023
World premiere
2 February 2023
Release date
2 February 2023
UAE
18TC
Production
ElSobky Film
Also known as
I am for my lover, أنا لحبيبي
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Film rating
7.4
Rate
10
votes
6.2
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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