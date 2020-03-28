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Poster of A Mother Knows Worst
5.5
Kinoafisha Films A Mother Knows Worst
5.5

A Mother Knows Worst

, 2020
A Mother Knows Worst
Canada, USA / Drama, Thriller / 18+
Poster of A Mother Knows Worst
5.5

Synopsis

Tragedy strikes when Olivia and Harry Davis’ newborn baby doesn’t survive the birth. 6 months later the young couple have come to terms with their loss and are rebuilding their lives, they may even be ready to try again for a family soon. But when Olivia meets glamourous Brooke Marsden and her baby girl, she is overwhelmed by a feeling of love and longing. She quickly becomes obsessed with Brooke and her baby, which worries Harry. Is Olivia going crazy’ Or is a mother’s instinct always right’ Katie Leclerc and Jeff Schine star.

Cast

Katie LeClerc
Olivia
Heather Ankeny
Nancy
Todd Cahoon
Glen
Jeff Schine
Harry
Victoria Barabas
Brooke
Katie Michels
Zoe
Tyee Tilghman
Detective Robinson
Michael Evans Lopez
Varden
Corinne Laurance
Holly
Maria Maestas McCann
Janice
Director Robert Malenfant
Writer Rebeca Hughes, Stephen Lyons
Composer Steve Gurevitch
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Canada / USA
Runtime 1 hour 26 minutes
Production year 2020
World premiere 28 March 2020
Production Blue Sky Films
Also known as
A Mother Knows Worst, A Deadly Lullaby, Broken Cradle, Canción de cuna para una madre, Ninna nanna mortale, Soupçons maternels, Zabójcza kołysanka, Смъртоносни съмнения, Фаталност на песна, 愛という名の執着

Film rating

5.5
Rate 10 votes
5.5 IMDb
Updated 30 January 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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