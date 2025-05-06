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Poster of Belyy angel tundry
8.3
Kinoafisha Films Belyy angel tundry
8.3

Belyy angel tundry

, 2022
Belyy angel tundry
Russia / Drama / 18+
Poster of Belyy angel tundry
8.3

Cast

Mikhail Aprosimov
Domna Uygurova
Kseniya Zykova
Dmitriy Trofimov
Anatoliy Nikolaev
Georgiy Bessonov
Georgiy Bessonov
Khristofor Khristoforov
Konon Kolodeznikov
Anastasiya Korolenko
Lida
Mariya Migalkina
Vladislav Semyonov
Valeriy Tveritin
Director Alexandr Lukin
Writer Vasiliy Vasilyev
Composer Nikolay Mikheev
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 15 minutes
Production year 2022
Also known as
Belyy angel tundry, Белый ангел тундры

Film rating

8.3
Rate 12 votes
7.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
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Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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