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8.3
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Belyy angel tundry
8.3
Belyy angel tundry
, 2022
Belyy angel tundry
Russia / Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
8.3
Cast
Mikhail Aprosimov
Domna Uygurova
Kseniya Zykova
Dmitriy Trofimov
Anatoliy Nikolaev
Georgiy Bessonov
Khristofor Khristoforov
Konon Kolodeznikov
Anastasiya Korolenko
Lida
Mariya Migalkina
Vladislav Semyonov
Valeriy Tveritin
Director
Alexandr Lukin
Writer
Vasiliy Vasilyev
Composer
Nikolay Mikheev
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 15 minutes
Production year
2022
Also known as
Belyy angel tundry, Белый ангел тундры
More
Film rating
8.3
Rate
12
votes
7.5
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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