Civilisation is coming to an end. The death of his only relative gives a feral boy the pretext to journey beyond the confines of his home environment; only by doing this will he be able to decipher his father's journal, the most valuable artefact in his legacy. This singular contribution to the post-apocalyptic sci-fi genre tells of a humanity in crisis, while at the same time conveying the adventurous spirit of adolescence.
La terra dei figli, The Land of the Sons, The Land of Sons, A terra dos filhos, Az utódok földje, La tierra de los hijos, Land of the Sons, Pământul fiilor, Země potomků, Ziemia swoich synów, Земля сыновей, 랜드 오브 더 선스
Film rating
6.4
Rate10 votes
6.3IMDb
Stills
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.