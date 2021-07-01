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Poster of The Land of Sons
6.4
Kinoafisha Films The Land of Sons
6.4

The Land of Sons

, 2021
La terra dei figli
Italy / Drama, Sci-Fi / 18+
Poster of The Land of Sons
6.4

Synopsis

Civilisation is coming to an end. The death of his only relative gives a feral boy the pretext to journey beyond the confines of his home environment; only by doing this will he be able to decipher his father's journal, the most valuable artefact in his legacy. This singular contribution to the post-apocalyptic sci-fi genre tells of a humanity in crisis, while at the same time conveying the adventurous spirit of adolescence.

Cast

Fabrizio Ferracane
Aringo
Maurizio Donadoni
Lorenzo
Maria Roveran
Maria
Leon de la Vallée
Il figlio
Paolo Pierobon
Paolo Pierobon
Il padre
Franco Ravera
Matteo
Alessandro Tedeschi
Il capo
Camillo Acanfora
Michelangelo Dalisi
Riccardo Floris
Director Claudio Cupellini
Writer Gian Alfonso Pacinotti, Claudio Cupellini, Filippo Gravino, Guido Iuculiano
Composer Francesco Motta
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 2021
Online premiere 24 May 2022
World premiere 1 July 2021
Release date
1 July 2021 Italy
17 December 2021 Spain
Worldwide Gross $73,876
Production Indigo Film, Rai Cinema, Wy Productions
Also known as
La terra dei figli, The Land of the Sons, The Land of Sons, A terra dos filhos, Az utódok földje, La tierra de los hijos, Land of the Sons, Pământul fiilor, Země potomků, Ziemia swoich synów, Земля сыновей, 랜드 오브 더 선스

Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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