After a crushing defeat ended their prior season, everyone counted the Abilene Eagles out of title contention. Facing doubts and personal challenges both on and off the field, it takes the guidance of their team chaplain and a surrogate father figure for the players to realize what they can achieve when they stand united.
Under the Stadium Lights, Brother's Keeper, Virando o Jogo
Film rating
3.9
Rate10 votes
3.9IMDb
Updated 25 January 2023
Stills
Quotes
Chad MitchellThese young men made a choice that life doesn't dictate their destiny. They made a choice not to be a product of their environment but to be productive because of their environment. They made a choice that no matter what life throws at them they will stand by each other, fight for one another like a family should.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.