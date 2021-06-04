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Poster of Under the Stadium Lights
3.9
Kinoafisha Films Under the Stadium Lights
3.9

Under the Stadium Lights

, 2021
Under the Stadium Lights
USA / Action, Drama, Sport / 18+
Poster of Under the Stadium Lights
3.9

Synopsis

After a crushing defeat ended their prior season, everyone counted the Abilene Eagles out of title contention. Facing doubts and personal challenges both on and off the field, it takes the guidance of their team chaplain and a surrogate father figure for the players to realize what they can achieve when they stand united.

Cast

Milo Gibson
Milo Gibson
Chad Mitchell
Abigail Hawk
Ashley Mitchell
Acorye White
Acorye White
Herschel Sims
Carter Redwood
Carter Redwood
Ronnell Sims
Germain Arroyo
Boo
Adrian Favela
Anthony Cariola
Nicholas Delgado
Zay
Glenn Morshower
Glenn Morshower
Coach Warren
Iris Seifert
Lexi Mitchell
Noel Gugliemi
Noel Gugliemi
Albert
Director Todd Randall
Writer John Collins, Chad Mitchell, Al Pickett, Hamid Torabpour
Composer Erick Schroder
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 49 minutes
Production year 2021
Online premiere 4 June 2021
World premiere 4 June 2021
Release date
4 June 2021 USA PG-13
MPAA PG-13
Production Winter State Entertainment
Also known as
Under the Stadium Lights, Brother's Keeper, Virando o Jogo

Film rating

3.9
Rate 10 votes
3.9 IMDb
Updated 25 January 2023

Quotes

Chad Mitchell These young men made a choice that life doesn't dictate their destiny. They made a choice not to be a product of their environment but to be productive because of their environment. They made a choice that no matter what life throws at them they will stand by each other, fight for one another like a family should.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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