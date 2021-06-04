These young men made a choice that life doesn't dictate their destiny. They made a choice not to be a product of their environment but to be productive because of their environment. They made a choice that no matter what life throws at them they will stand by each other, fight for one another like a family should.

Chad Mitchell These young men made a choice that life doesn't dictate their destiny. They made a choice not to be a product of their environment but to be productive because of their environment. They made a choice that no matter what life throws at them they will stand by each other, fight for one another like a family should.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.