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Poster of Mama's Boy
7.9
Kinoafisha Films Mama's Boy
7.9

Mama's Boy

, 2022
Mama's Boy: A Story from Our Americas
USA / Biography, Documentary / 18+
Poster of Mama's Boy
7.9

Synopsis

Traveling back to the places where he grew up, Dustin Lance Black explores his childhood roots, gay identity and close relationship with his mother, who overcame childhood polio, abusive marriages and Mormon dogma, while becoming Black’s emotional rock and, ultimately, the inspiration for his activism. With a wealth of personal photographs and candid memories from Black’s family, colleagues, and friends, this documentary embraces the personal to tell a universally hopeful tale of resilience and reconciliation through the power of love and shared stories.

Cast

Paris Barclay
Self
Tom Daly
Troy Williams
Self
Dustin Lance Black
Self
Tom Daley
Self
Director Laurent Bouzereau
Writer Mickey Liddell, Dustin Lance Black
Composer Raphaelle Thibaut
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 18 October 2022
World premiere 18 October 2022
Production Amblin Television, LD Entertainment, Nedland Media
Also known as
Mama's Boy: A Story from Our Americas, Mama's Boy, El niño de mamá, O Filhinho da Mamãe, Synek mamusi, Мамин сын

Film rating

7.9
Rate 10 votes
7.9 IMDb
Updated 11 June 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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