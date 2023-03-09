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Poster of The cold race
4.6
Kinoafisha Films The cold race
4.6

The cold race

, 2022
Kholodnaya gonka
Russia, Uzbekistan / Drama, Adventure / 18+
Poster of The cold race
4.6

Synopsis

An extreme story of Antarctic challenge, inspired by real story, happened in 2018.

Cast

Said Tulyaganov
Said Tulyaganov
Tommy Moretti
Sharof Egamberdiev
Sharof Egamberdiev
Brian
Zafar Sabirov
Andy
Anna Petrenko
Vadimir Ulyanov
Director Said Tulyaganov
Writer Said Tulyaganov
Composer Erkin Davletov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia / Uzbekistan
Runtime 1 hour 21 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 9 March 2023
Release date
9 March 2023 Russia Cinemaus Studio
Worldwide Gross $415
Production Night Production
Also known as
Kholodnaya gonka, Холодная гонка

Film rating

4.6
Rate 12 votes
4.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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