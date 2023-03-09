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4.6
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The cold race
4.6
The cold race
, 2022
Kholodnaya gonka
Russia, Uzbekistan / Drama, Adventure / 18+
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Posters
4.6
Synopsis
An extreme story of Antarctic challenge, inspired by real story, happened in 2018.
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Cast
Said Tulyaganov
Tommy Moretti
Sharof Egamberdiev
Brian
Zafar Sabirov
Andy
Anna Petrenko
Vadimir Ulyanov
Director
Said Tulyaganov
Writer
Said Tulyaganov
Composer
Erkin Davletov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia / Uzbekistan
Runtime
1 hour 21 minutes
Production year
2022
World premiere
9 March 2023
Release date
9 March 2023
Russia
Cinemaus Studio
Worldwide Gross
$415
Production
Night Production
Also known as
Kholodnaya gonka, Холодная гонка
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Film rating
4.6
Rate
12
votes
4.6
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films
Updated 6 May 2025
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