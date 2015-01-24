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6.4
Kinoafisha
Films
Bad Fan
6.4
Bad Fan
, 2015
Mr. Intangibles
USA / Comedy / 18+
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6.4
Synopsis
When his girlfriend leaves him for the star quarterback, a college man sets out to destroy the athlete he once revered.
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Cast
James Pumphrey
Junk
Rachel Melvin
Celia
Paul James
Jon Jon
Josh Duvendeck
Noah
Cale Hartmann
Tate Armstrong
Joe Hardesty
Adam
Kylie Sparks
Lisa
Daniel Benson
Ross
Andrew Trainor
Breckin
Brandon Johnson
Nuts Guy
Director
Ben Bolea
Writer
Ben Bolea
,
Mason Reid
Composer
George Stanford
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 31 minutes
Production year
2015
World premiere
24 January 2015
Production
4WT Media, Mr. Intangibles
Also known as
Mr. Intangibles, Backup Boyfriend, Bad Fan
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Film rating
6.4
Rate
10
votes
6.3
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Updated 29 December 2022
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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