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Poster of Bad Fan
6.4
Kinoafisha Films Bad Fan
6.4

Bad Fan

, 2015
Mr. Intangibles
USA / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Bad Fan
6.4

Synopsis

When his girlfriend leaves him for the star quarterback, a college man sets out to destroy the athlete he once revered.

Cast

James Pumphrey
Junk
Rachel Melvin
Celia
Paul James
Jon Jon
Josh Duvendeck
Noah
Cale Hartmann
Tate Armstrong
Joe Hardesty
Adam
Kylie Sparks
Lisa
Daniel Benson
Ross
Andrew Trainor
Breckin
Brandon Johnson
Nuts Guy
Director Ben Bolea
Writer Ben Bolea, Mason Reid
Composer George Stanford
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 2015
World premiere 24 January 2015
Production 4WT Media, Mr. Intangibles
Also known as
Mr. Intangibles, Backup Boyfriend, Bad Fan

Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 29 December 2022
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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