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Poster of Brighton 4th
6.9
Kinoafisha Films Brighton 4th
6.9

Brighton 4th

, 2021
Brighton 4th
Bulgaria, Georgia, Monaco, Russia, USA / Comedy, Drama / 18+
Poster of Brighton 4th
6.9

Synopsis

Follows Georgian ex-wrestler’s journey to Brooklyn, New York. His aim is to get his son out of a gambling debt. He meets people who help him and people who ignore him.

Cast

Levan Tediashvili
Kakhi
Georgiy Tabidze
Georgiy Tabidze
Soso
Nadezhda Mikhalkova
Nadezhda Mikhalkova
Lena
Kakhi Kavsadze
Kakhi Kavsadze
Sergo
Tornike Bziava
Stefaniya Makarova
Lulya
Albert Rudnitsky
Edouard
Tolepbergen Baisakalov
Farik
Anastasia Romashko
Sveta
Archil Makalatia
Temo
Kote Japaridze
Lew Gardner
Simon
Director Levan Koguashvili
Writer Boris Frumin, Irakli Rodonaya, Olena Yershova
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Bulgaria / Georgia / Monaco / Russia / USA
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2021
World premiere 10 June 2021
Release date
12 April 2023 France
15 December 2022 Kazakhstan
28 January 2022 Romania 15
31 January 2022 Sweden
Budget $1,200,000
Worldwide Gross $25,364
Production Kino Iberica, Tato Film, Moskvich
Also known as
Brighton 4th, Brighton 4:e gatan, Brighton fjórða, Brightoni 4, Čtvrtá brightonská ulice, Брайтон 4, Брайтън 4

Film rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies  Best Russian Films 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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