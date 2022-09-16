Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Il Boemo
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Il Boemo

Il Boemo

Il Boemo 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

The year is 1764. For over a year, Josef has been leading a precarious life in Venice. He hopes to become an opera composer. The city, full of talented and already-established composers, seems closed to him. Looking for work as a violinist, he comes into the orbit of a rich young woman. Thanks to her, he gets the opportunity to play at salons. But his real opportunity arises when he becomes the lover of a libertine marquise. She teaches him worldly manners, rids him of signs of a provincial upbringing and introduces him to a hedonistic existence free from religious intolerance. Thus transformed, Josef gets an incan incredible commission: to write an opera for the San Carlo, Europe's largest theatre.
Country Czechia / Italy / Slovakia
Runtime 2 hours 10 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 16 September 2022
Release date
20 October 2022 Czechia
21 June 2023 France
12 December 2022 Kazakhstan
14 December 2023 Netherlands 16
7 December 2023 South Korea 18
Budget 120,000,000 CZK
Worldwide Gross $1,308,671
Production Mimesis Film, Dugong Films, Ceská Televize
Also known as
Il Boemo, The Bohemian, Der Böhme, El Bohemio, Il Boemo - En mesters storhed og fald, Le Divin de Bohême, Nhà Soạn Nhạc Xứ Bohemia, O Boémio, Ο Βοημός, Божественный богемец, Бохемеца, 波西米亚人
Director
Petr Václav
Cast
Vojtěch Dyk
Martina Babisova
Emöke Baráth
Alberto Cracco
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Il Boemo
Patrimony 6.3
Patrimony (2018)
Senza lasciare traccia 6.3
Senza lasciare traccia (2016)

Film rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
6.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Stills
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more