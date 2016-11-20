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Poster of A December Bride
6.8
Kinoafisha Films A December Bride
6.8

A December Bride

, 2016
A December Bride
Canada, USA / Comedy, Romantic / 18+
Poster of A December Bride
6.8

Synopsis

Aspiring interior designer Layla is dreading the Christmastime wedding of her cousin who’s marrying Layla’s ex-fiancé. Although Seth is the one responsible for introducing the bride and groom, she begrudgingly accepts his offer to be her date as she’s out of options. Seth gets carried away at the reception and announces they’re engaged, forcing a mortified Layla to keep up the pretense.

Cast

Jessica Lowndes
Jessica Lowndes
Daniel Lissing
Jay Hindle
Pauline Egan
April Telek
Karen Kruper
Director David Winning
Writer Denise Hunter, Karen Berger
Composer Russ Howard III
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Canada / USA
Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes
Production year 2016
World premiere 20 November 2016
Production Johnson Production Group
Also known as
December Bride, A December Bride, De Repente Noiva, Decemberi menyasszony, Decembrska nevesta, Due matrimoni e un Natale, Joulukuun morsian, La Mariée de Noël, Novia de Navidad, Una boda al desembre, Una boda en diciembre, Груднева наречена, Декемврийска булка

Film rating

6.8
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6.8 IMDb
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