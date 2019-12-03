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Poster of A Holiday Boyfriend
4.8
Kinoafisha Films A Holiday Boyfriend
4.8

A Holiday Boyfriend

, 2019
A Holiday Boyfriend
USA / Comedy, Romantic / 18+
Poster of A Holiday Boyfriend
4.8

Synopsis

Katie gets dumped right before Christmas and gets on a dating app determined to never spend another Christmas alone! But it will take more than an app and the advice of friends to help this girl find true love. It'll take a Christmas Miracle!

Cast

Olivia Dunkley
Matt Merchant
Michelle Jubilee Gonzalez
PeiPei Alena Yuan
Andrew Anderson
Rick Kumazawa
Director Olivia Dunkley
Writer Olivia Dunkley
Composer Bethany Brinton
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2019
Online premiere 3 December 2019
World premiere 3 December 2019
Production Renacer Entertainment, Shmaffty Films
Also known as
A Holiday Boyfriend

Film rating

4.8
Rate 10 votes
4.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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