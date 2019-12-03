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A Holiday Boyfriend
4.8
A Holiday Boyfriend
, 2019
A Holiday Boyfriend
USA / Comedy, Romantic / 18+
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Posters
4.8
Synopsis
Katie gets dumped right before Christmas and gets on a dating app determined to never spend another Christmas alone! But it will take more than an app and the advice of friends to help this girl find true love. It'll take a Christmas Miracle!
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Cast
Olivia Dunkley
Matt Merchant
Michelle Jubilee Gonzalez
PeiPei Alena Yuan
Andrew Anderson
Rick Kumazawa
Director
Olivia Dunkley
Writer
Olivia Dunkley
Composer
Bethany Brinton
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 45 minutes
Production year
2019
Online premiere
3 December 2019
World premiere
3 December 2019
Production
Renacer Entertainment, Shmaffty Films
Also known as
A Holiday Boyfriend
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Film rating
4.8
Rate
10
votes
4.8
IMDb
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