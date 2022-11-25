Menu
Poster of Tich Button
Tich Button

Tich Button 18+
Synopsis

TICH BUTTON is a Family Drama which involves hilarious situations as certain events unveil the best characteristics of a joint Punjabi family. The protagonist of the story, “Kaka” helps “Saqib” when he refuses to marry his cousin “Shakeela”. As a result of this refusal, complications kick in and a pile of lies generate. As the story unfolds, “Leena” a girl from Turkey enters this triangle. She gets pleasantly surprised by the Punjabi Joint family system and her heart is falling for love.
Country Pakistan
Runtime 2 hours 25 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 25 November 2022
Release date
25 November 2022 Canada
Budget $1,000,000
Worldwide Gross $42,586
Production ARY Films, Line Production Turkey, NNB Digital Media
Director
Qasim Ali Mureed
Cast
Iman Ali
Marhoom Ahmad Bilal
Urwa Hocane
Feroze Khan
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.1
Rate 10 votes
5.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
