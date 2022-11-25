TICH BUTTON is a Family Drama which involves hilarious situations as certain events unveil the best characteristics of a joint Punjabi family. The protagonist of the story, “Kaka” helps “Saqib” when he refuses to marry his cousin “Shakeela”. As a result of this refusal, complications kick in and a pile of lies generate. As the story unfolds, “Leena” a girl from Turkey enters this triangle. She gets pleasantly surprised by the Punjabi Joint family system and her heart is falling for love.
CountryPakistan
Runtime2 hours 25 minutes
Production year2022
World premiere25 November 2022
Release date
25 November 2022
Canada
Budget$1,000,000
Worldwide Gross$42,586
ProductionARY Films, Line Production Turkey, NNB Digital Media