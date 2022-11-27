Menu
Poster of Saudi Vellakka
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Saudi Vellakka

Saudi Vellakka

Saudi Vellakka 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

Written and Directed by: Tharun MoorthyProducer : Sandip SenanDirector of Photography: Sharan VelayudhanFilm Editor: Nishadh YusufMusic & Background Score: Palee FrancisCo Producer: HareendranExecutive Producer: Sangeeth Senan
Country India
Runtime 2 hours 28 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 27 November 2022
Release date
2 December 2022 India U
Worldwide Gross $45,813
Production Urvasi Theaters
Also known as
Saudi Vellakka, Untitled Tharun Moorthy Film
Director
Tharun Moorthy
Cast
Remya Suresh
Sminu Sijo
Lukman Lukku
Riah Sarah
Cast and Crew

Film rating

8.1
Rate 10 votes
8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
