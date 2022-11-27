Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
1 poster
Kinoafisha
Films
Saudi Vellakka
Saudi Vellakka
Saudi Vellakka
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Drama
Synopsis
Written and Directed by: Tharun MoorthyProducer : Sandip SenanDirector of Photography: Sharan VelayudhanFilm Editor: Nishadh YusufMusic & Background Score: Palee FrancisCo Producer: HareendranExecutive Producer: Sangeeth Senan
Expand
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 28 minutes
Production year
2022
World premiere
27 November 2022
Release date
2 December 2022
India
U
Worldwide Gross
$45,813
Production
Urvasi Theaters
Also known as
Saudi Vellakka, Untitled Tharun Moorthy Film
Director
Tharun Moorthy
Cast
Remya Suresh
Sminu Sijo
Lukman Lukku
Riah Sarah
Cast and Crew
Film rating
8.1
Rate
10
votes
8
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Now Playing
New Releases
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree