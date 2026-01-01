Menu
Poster of The Adventures of Paddington
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films The Adventures of Paddington

The Adventures of Paddington

The Adventures of Paddington 18+
Country Great Britain / USA
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2022
Director
Chris Drew
Adam Shaw
Cast
Ben Whishaw
Ben Whishaw
Morwenna Banks
Darren Boyd
Darren Boyd
Phyllis Logan
Phyllis Logan
Cast and Crew
