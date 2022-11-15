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Poster of Elusive Landscapes
5.4
Kinoafisha Films Elusive Landscapes
5.4

Elusive Landscapes

, 2022
Neidsaare hoo peal
Estonia / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Elusive Landscapes
5.4

Synopsis

Pille, whose last surviving close relative is her daughter living in Finland, attempts to farm sheep alone while defying old age. Felix is worried about bees. Beehives remain empty, bee colonies are dying out, queens are not laying enough eggs for the new generations to hatch. Fields are being poisoned and primaeval forests are being clear-cut. Father Agaton serves small local Estonian Apostolic Orthodox Church congregations, performs blessings, and administers Communion. The Estonian Defence League member Hellat and his daughter Kateriina look for silver, which is supposedly buried in the ground.
Director Sulev Keedus
Writer Olari Oja, Erle Vaher
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Estonia
Runtime 1 hour 23 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 15 November 2022
Production Q Film
Also known as
Neidsaare hoo peal, Elusive Landscapes

Film rating

5.4
Rate 12 votes
5.3 IMDb
Updated 5 February 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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