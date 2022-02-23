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Poster of Navodka
Kinoafisha Films Navodka

Navodka

, 2021
Navodka
Russia / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Navodka

Cast

Natalia Egorova
Self
Oleg Obzhirin
Self
Aleksandr Pastarnak
Igor Safronov
Self
Aleksey Savenko
Self
Denis Zverev
Director Vyacheslav Fyodorov
Writer Vyacheslav Fyodorov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 2021
World premiere 23 February 2022
Production Vyacheslav Fyodorov
Also known as
Navodka, Tip-Off, Наводка

Film rating

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