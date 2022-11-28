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Poster of Summer of '89
4.8
Kinoafisha Films Summer of '89
4.8

Summer of '89

, 2022
Summer of '89
Belarus / Drama / 18+
Poster of Summer of '89
4.8

Cast

Arina Salyga
Natasha
Alena Kulikovskaya
Olya
Maksim Filatov
Yan Kardash
Andrei
Ivan Sheyko
Igor
Maksim Filatov
Sasha
Director Vladimir Kozlov
Writer Vladimir Kozlov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Belarus
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 28 November 2022
Production Center of Contemporary Culture "Running Turtle"
Also known as
Summer of '89, Лета 1989, Лето 1989

Film rating

4.8
Rate 12 votes
4.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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