Jacqueline - a woman who is obsessed with control - adopts two children from a foreign country with her husband. To help with translation, the kids are accompanied by Gabriele, a twenty-year-old who is just starting to taste the sweetness of power.
CountryLithuania
Runtime1 hour 49 minutes
Production year2022
Online premiere1 December 2025
World premiere14 October 2022
Release date
16 March 2023
Lithuania
N13
14 October 2022
Poland
Worldwide Gross$26,068
ProductionAldabra films, Fralita Films, Solaria film
Also known as
Remember to Blink, Pamiętaj, żeby mrugnąć, Per arti, Trop proche, Vergiss nicht zu blinzeln, Μην ξεχνάς να βλεφαρίζεις, 別忘了眨眼