Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Remember to Blink
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Remember to Blink

Remember to Blink

Remember to Blink 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

Jacqueline - a woman who is obsessed with control - adopts two children from a foreign country with her husband. To help with translation, the kids are accompanied by Gabriele, a twenty-year-old who is just starting to taste the sweetness of power.
Country Lithuania
Runtime 1 hour 49 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 1 December 2025
World premiere 14 October 2022
Release date
16 March 2023 Lithuania N13
14 October 2022 Poland
Worldwide Gross $26,068
Production Aldabra films, Fralita Films, Solaria film
Also known as
Remember to Blink, Pamiętaj, żeby mrugnąć, Per arti, Trop proche, Vergiss nicht zu blinzeln, Μην ξεχνάς να βλεφαρίζεις, 別忘了眨眼
Director
Austėja Urbaitė
Cast
Anne Azoulay
Dovilė Kundrotaitė
Arthur Igual
Ajus Antanavičius
Inesa Sionova
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.5
Rate 15 votes
7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Zolotoy dubl
Zolotoy dubl
2026, Russia, Sport, Drama
Charlie the Wonderdog
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more