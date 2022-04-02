In the Faroe Islands, hundreds of pilot whales are slaughtered each year in a hunt known as the “Grind.” This gruesome tradition has drawn outrage from activists, most notably the international conservation group Sea Shepherd, who routinely sail to the islands to try to block whaling boats. Yet the Faroese are equally determined to maintain their tradition, defending the practice as more sustainable and less cruel than getting meat from slaughterhouses. Director Vincent Kelner spends time with both Faroese hunters and Sea Shepherd crusaders, building to a nuanced look at a disturbing event with much larger implications for the way humans relate to other creatures.
CountryFrance
Runtime1 hour 25 minutes
Production year2022
Online premiere27 May 2022
World premiere2 April 2022
ProductionWarboys Films, Warboys Films
Also known as
A Taste of Whale, Bragð af hval, Le Goût de la baleine, Smak delfina, Vaala maitse