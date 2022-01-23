Menu
Synopsis

Dissecting one of the most influential platforms of the contemporary social media landscape, TikTok, Boom. examines the algorithmic, socio-political, economic, and cultural influences and impact of the history-making app. This rigorous exploration balances a genuine interest in the TikTok community and its innovative mechanics with a healthy skepticism around the security issues, global political challenges, and racial biases behind the platform. A cast of Gen Z subjects, helmed by influencer Feroza Aziz, remains at its center, making this one of the most needed and empathetic films exploring what it means to be a digital native.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 23 January 2022
World premiere 23 January 2022
Release date
23 January 2022 Denmark A
Production Campfire Studios, Olive Hill Media, Such Content
Also known as
Director
Shalini Kantayya
Cast
Richard Cannon III
6.1
Rate 10 votes
6.2 IMDb
