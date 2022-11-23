Menu
Poster of Rise and Fall of Comrade Zylo
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Rise and Fall of Comrade Zylo

Rise and Fall of Comrade Zylo

Shkelqimi dhe renia e shokut Zylo 18+
Synopsis

Albania's top censorship institution of the 1970s - Comrade Zylo is a genius bureaucrat. He orders the talented writer Demka to draft a speech on ideological issues. Demka realizes that he has become a slave to a Machiavellian propaganda master of his superior. In this absurd world, Demka falls in love with Zylo's wife, Adila.
Country Albania
Runtime 1 hour 59 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 23 November 2022
Budget €800
Production Circle Production, Kkoci Production, On Film Production
Also known as
Rise and Fall of Comrade Zylo, Seltsimees Zylo tõus ja langus, Shkelqimi dhe renia e shokut Zylo, Възходът и падението на другаря Зило
Director
Fatmir Koçi
Cast
Aleks Seitaj
Donald Shehu
Amos Muji Zaharia
Enisa Hysa
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.7
Rate 13 votes
7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
