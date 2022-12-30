Menu
1 poster
ReEmigrantai
Reemigrantai
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Comedy
Synopsis
After becoming jobless three homeland unloving emigrants come back to Lithuania for holiday. Where by accident they become entangled in fake businessmen roles and discover their motherland again.
Expand
Country
Lithuania
Runtime
1 hour 38 minutes
Production year
2022
World premiere
30 December 2022
Release date
30 December 2022
Lithuania
N13
Budget
€350,000
Worldwide Gross
$977,650
Production
UAB Stambus planas
Also known as
Reemigrantai, ReEmigrants, Реэмигранты
Director
Kestutis Gudavicius
Cast
Arturas Bendorius
Regimantas Bertasius
Audrius Bruzas
Arvydas Dapsys
Cast and Crew
