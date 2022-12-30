Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of ReEmigrantai
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films ReEmigrantai

ReEmigrantai

Reemigrantai 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

After becoming jobless three homeland unloving emigrants come back to Lithuania for holiday. Where by accident they become entangled in fake businessmen roles and discover their motherland again.
Country Lithuania
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 30 December 2022
Release date
30 December 2022 Lithuania N13
Budget €350,000
Worldwide Gross $977,650
Production UAB Stambus planas
Also known as
Reemigrantai, ReEmigrants, Реэмигранты
Director
Kestutis Gudavicius
Cast
Arturas Bendorius
Regimantas Bertasius
Audrius Bruzas
Arvydas Dapsys
Cast and Crew
Similar films for ReEmigrantai
Ko nezino vyrai 6.6
Ko nezino vyrai (2022)

Film rating

6.7
Rate 14 votes
6.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more