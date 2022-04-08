Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
No poster for this film
Kinoafisha Films King of Thieves

King of Thieves

King of Thieves 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country Nigeria
Runtime 1 hour 48 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 8 April 2022
Production Anthill Studios, Euphoria 360
Also known as
King of Thieves, Agesinkole, Ogundabede
Director
Adebayo Tijani
Tope Adebayo
Cast
Toyin Abraham
Femi Adebayo
Azeez Adebowale
Lateff Oladimeji
Cast and Crew
Similar films for King of Thieves
Omo Ghetto: The Saga 6.4
Omo Ghetto: The Saga (2020)
King of Thieves 5.6
King of Thieves (2018)

Film rating

6.4
Rate 11 votes
5.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Killer Whale
Killer Whale
2026, Australia / USA, Action, Horror, Detective
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more