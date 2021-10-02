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Poster of El viaje de Paty
8.5
Kinoafisha Films El viaje de Paty
8.5

El viaje de Paty

, 2021
El viaje de Paty
Mexico / Documentary / 18+
Poster of El viaje de Paty
8.5
Director Santiago Pedroche
Composer Jorge Jimenez
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Mexico
Runtime 1 hour 10 minutes
Production year 2021
World premiere 2 October 2021
Release date
2 October 2021 Mexico
Budget 5,800,000 MXN
Also known as
El viaje de Paty

Film rating

8.5
Rate 13 votes
8.7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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