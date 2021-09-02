Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of GES-2
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films GES-2

GES-2

GES-2 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 17 minutes
Production year 2021
World premiere 2 September 2021
Also known as
GES-2, ГЭС-2
Director
Nastia Korkia
Cast and Crew
Similar films for GES-2
Forget Everything 0.0
Forget Everything (2017)

Film rating

7.3
Rate 14 votes
7.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Zolotoy dubl
Zolotoy dubl
2026, Russia, Sport, Drama
Charlie the Wonderdog
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more