Okul Ata
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Comedy
Okul Ata
trailer
trailer
Country
Kyrgyzstan
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2022
World premiere
19 May 2022
Release date
19 May 2022
Kyrgyzstan
12+
Director
Aybek Bektemirov
Cast and Crew
Film rating
0.0
Rate
1
vote
Write review
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
♣Т)Элеманов ♣
6 August 2022, 19:36
Сонун
Film Trailers
All trailers
Okul Ata
Trailer
0
0
Все трейлеры
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
