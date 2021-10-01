Cast
Candace McAdams
Philipp's sister
Cast and Crew
Director
Fabien Dufils
Writer
David Bourgie, Fabien Dufils
Composer
Alex Cortés, David Imbault, Gabriel Marini
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 36 minutes
Production year
2021
Online premiere
1 October 2021
World premiere
1 October 2021
Production
Headache Films, Implanted Films, Mad Street Motion Pictures
Also known as
Implanted, Experimento asesino, Experimento Assassino, İmplant, Kiibistatud, O Implante, Zaczipowani, インプランテッド AI暴走, Имплант