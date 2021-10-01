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Poster of Implanted
5.4
Kinoafisha Films Implanted
5.4

Implanted

, 2021
Implanted
USA / Sci-Fi, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Implanted
5.4

Cast

John Long
Michelle Girolami
Sarah
Nader Boussandel
Nader
Scott Broughton
Ron
David Dotterer
Mark
Martin Ewens
Keith
Shirley Huang
Katie
Bari Hyman
Homeless
Sunny Koll
Grace
John Long
Joe
Candace McAdams
Philipp's sister
Director Fabien Dufils
Writer David Bourgie, Fabien Dufils
Composer Alex Cortés, David Imbault, Gabriel Marini
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 2021
Online premiere 1 October 2021
World premiere 1 October 2021
Production Headache Films, Implanted Films, Mad Street Motion Pictures
Also known as
Implanted, Experimento asesino, Experimento Assassino, İmplant, Kiibistatud, O Implante, Zaczipowani, インプランテッド AI暴走, Имплант

Film rating

5.4
Rate 12 votes
4.5 IMDb
Write review
Updated 1 July 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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