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Poster of Zatishe
Kinoafisha Films Zatishe

Zatishe

, 2015
Russia / Drama / 18+
Poster of Zatishe

Cast

Stepan Schebunyaev
Nikita Zverev
Ekaterina Andreychenko
Director Andrey Zozulya
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2015

Film rating

0.0
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Updated 29 March 2022
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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