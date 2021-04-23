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6.4
Kinoafisha
Films
Molodi
6.4
Molodi
, 2021
Molodi
Russia / Thriller / 18+
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6.4
Molodi
Teaser
Teaser
Cast
Danya Kolotov
Yana Ronin
Irina Obruchkova
Kirill Frolov
Zoya Kvasenkova
Director
Alexander Seliverstov
Writer
Alexander Seliverstov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 24 minutes
Production year
2021
Online premiere
22 May 2023
World premiere
23 April 2021
Production
Human Creative
Also known as
Molodi
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Film rating
6.4
Rate
16
votes
6.6
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films
Updated 20 February 2026
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