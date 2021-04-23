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Poster of Molodi
6.4
Molodi - Teaser
Kinoafisha Films Molodi
6.4

Molodi

, 2021
Molodi
Russia / Thriller / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Molodi
6.4
Molodi - Teaser
Molodi  Teaser

Cast

Danya Kolotov
Yana Ronin
Irina Obruchkova
Kirill Frolov
Kirill Frolov
Zoya Kvasenkova
Director Alexander Seliverstov
Writer Alexander Seliverstov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes
Production year 2021
Online premiere 22 May 2023
World premiere 23 April 2021
Production Human Creative
Also known as
Molodi

Film rating

6.4
Rate 16 votes
6.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 
Updated 20 February 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Molodi - Teaser
Molodi Teaser
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