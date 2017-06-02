Cast
Richard Lippert
Captain Suthers
Gregory Shelby
Future Lancer
Kelsey Boze
Future Seattle
Cast and Crew
Director
Nicole Jones-Dion
Writer
Nicole Jones-Dion
Composer
Scott Glasgow
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2017
Online premiere
14 June 2017
World premiere
2 June 2017
Production
PraxiScope Productions, Vangard Productions
Also known as
Stasis, Dolaşım, Paralisia, Staasi - aikahyppy, Un nuovo futuro, Zaklęci w czasie, Стазис, Стрибок у часі, Stasis V.F., 停滞的命运, 停滞