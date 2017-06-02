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Poster of Stasis
3.0
Kinoafisha Films Stasis
3.0

Stasis

, 2017
Stasis
USA / Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi / 18+
Poster of Stasis
3.0

Cast

Anna Harr
Anna Harr
Seattle
Caleb Thomas
Matt
Mark Grossman
Lancer
Phyllis Spielman
Jessica
Greg Lutz
Greg Lutz
Higgs
Tiana Masaniai
Huntress
Richard Lippert
Captain Suthers
Jeff Locker
Paseo
Gregory Shelby
Future Lancer
Kelsey Boze
Future Seattle
Director Nicole Jones-Dion
Writer Nicole Jones-Dion
Composer Scott Glasgow
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2017
Online premiere 14 June 2017
World premiere 2 June 2017
Release date
2 June 2017 Taiwan
Production PraxiScope Productions, Vangard Productions
Also known as
Stasis, Dolaşım, Paralisia, Staasi - aikahyppy, Un nuovo futuro, Zaklęci w czasie, Стазис, Стрибок у часі, Stasis V.F., 停滞的命运, 停滞

Film rating

3.0
Rate 10 votes
3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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